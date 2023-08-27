It’s a pleasant early morning across Kansas with some patchy cloud cover to start the day in parts of central Kansas and clear skies over the west. The clouds are left over from a weak mid-level disturbance that has tracked into northern Oklahoma. Temperatures cooled nicely overnight and range from the 50s in northwest Kansas to as warm as lower 70s in the Wichita area. There was a definite hint of fall in the air northwest with Colby reporting an early morning temperature of 51 degrees!

A pleasant Sunday is ahead of us with any central Kansas clouds giving way to sunshine and nothing but sunshine in the west. Highs will range from the middle to upper 80s along with lower humidity levels.

Northerly winds are transporting dry and somewhat cooler air into the region leading to a beautiful finish to our weekend. Most of the state will be quiet and comfortable for Sunday night with temperatures cooling nicely into the 50s to near 60 overnight.

Our next chance of rainfall will hold off until late tonight and that will only affect portions of northwestern Kansas.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will push through northwestern Kansas during the day Monday with the approach of a weak cool front dropping in from the north, but Monday should be a dry and warmer day across the remainder of the Sunflower state as any storms falling apart before moving into the southwest and central portions of the state.

Otherwise, we will see a fair amount of sunshine on Monday with temperatures just a degree or two above Sunday as highs range from the low 80s northwest to upper 80s to near 90 in central Kansas Monday afternoon.

The weak front will fall apart as it pushes southeast into Monday night, but there is a slight chance that an isolated shower survives into central and southern Kansas.

A hot ridge of upper-level high pressure will build back from the southwestern United States into the Central Plains and Kansas during the remainder of next week with temperatures heating up through the 90s again.

This bubble of high pressure will also chase away our rain chances as it influences our weather pattern for the start of the month.

Temperatures in parts of Kansas will flirt with the triple-digits in many parts of Kansas by Friday into next weekend leading to a hot start to September. Just keep in mind that we are just short of 4 weeks from the start of Fall!

8/27/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: NE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 89 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance for a shower or storm (late.) Lo: 65 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston