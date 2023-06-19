Nothing but sunshine the lunch hour not only here in in Wichita, but in the entire state and surrounding areas. All of that sun has heated us up rapidly through the 80s this morning.

We are heading into the 90s this afternoon across our entire region.

You’d better get used to it as we expect it to stay hot through the entire week!

We can thank an expansive upper level ridge of high pressure for the heat. That ridge is parked right over the central part of the United States and is expected to stay parked through this week!

Summer official begins on Wednesday and temperatures will remain hot right through the week with some storm chances coming back into the forecast.

A weak upper level disturbance will drop southeast through mainly central Kansas bring a complex of thunderstorms later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Later in the week, we will see some more disturbances passing through the periphery of that high pressure center that will try to spark some showers and storms. This is sometimes called the “ring of fire” effect as storms ignite on the outside edges of an upper high, and is a common source of summertime thunderstorms. Those storm chances will also help to cool us down a bit later in the week over western Kansas where late week temperatures will lower into the 80s. We will also have to watch out for the chance of seeing some strong to severe storms beginning Wednesday.

6/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms late. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms early.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston