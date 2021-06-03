Storm Track 3 Forecast: The heat is on this weekend, drought improvements

Sunshine was a key factor in today’s weather. Temperatures with light winds warmed into the 80s.

A clear sky takes us into tonight with warm temps. The humidity will climb overnight and keep streaming our way Friday. Patchy fog is possible Friday morning due to cooling temperatures, light winds and plenty of moisture available.

A pop-up shower is on the table for eastern Kansas where the moisture will be deeper during the afternoon, but this will be outside of the KSN viewing area.

Saturday will be a beautifully warm and humid day. Temperatures are not showing signs of cooling as highs once again top out in the 80s across the majority of the state. A few 90s will show up to the party during the afternoon out west!

Sunday starts to get unsettled during the afternoon for areas east of I-135 where scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Additional storms will fire out west late Sunday into Monday morning.

Eastern Kansas will be the favored location for day in and day out storm chances early next week. Western Kansas may get in on a storm here or a storm there. However, organized severe weather looks low through the middle of next week.

A front looks to approach by the end of next week, sparking widespread rain. We will need to monitor the potential for severe storms during this time before we clear out for the following weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman