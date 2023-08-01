It has been another day with extreme heat across the bulk of Kansas and it looks like we are in for a couple more triple-digit days before a change in the pattern will bring us higher storm chances and lower temperatures by the upcoming weekend! The toasty dome of upper-level high pressure is centered right over Kansas and is responsible for this extended period of triple-digit temperatures.

The upper ridge will finally push out of the Plains into the Western US late this week allowing for some relief from the heat in our region. In the meantime, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue through mid-week as the heat dome remains in place. Please continue to use your heat precautions until we get relief from the heat later this week. Drink plenty of water, check the backseat, and make sure your furry friends have plenty of cool, clean drinking water.

There can be some relief in the form of thunderstorms tonight, especially in northern and western Kansas.

A couple of the storms could produce severe weather in the northwest this evening with the main threat being strong and damaging wind gusts.

Tonight will remain quite warm with temperatures only falling into the 70s thanks to a southwest breeze, but parts of northwest Kansas behind a weak boundary dropping into the 60s with a northerly breeze.

Another scorching day is on tap for Wednesday with highs again in the 90s and triple digits.

There is a somewhat better chance of shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday, especially across the northern half of the state as a cold front sinks slowly south through the area.

A break from the heat is coming by the end of this week as the large dome of upper-level high pressure that has been baking the central Plains for the past week finally starts to shift to the southwest. This will enable better chances for widespread storms Friday through the weekend as a surface front and the upper-level jet stream slides back into the Central Plains.

High temperatures will also become much more reasonable and turn below average for this time of year. Highs by the weekend into early next week will fall to the 80s and lower 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 105 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman