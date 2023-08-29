The remnants of a quick-moving disturbance exit today. You can see the last gasp of a few showers along the state line to the south. This system will take the clouds with it later this evening.

Clear and mild conditions are expected overnight. The humidity is low which will make it feel nice.

A dome of high pressure from the southwest slowly builds our way the rest of the week.

It is not moving that fast due to low pressure over the Great Lakes region. This trough is also helping to steer Hurricane Idalia into the Big Bend of Florida and skim the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

Rapid intensification will occur with Idalia over the incredibly warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A major hurricane, Category 3+, is the current forecast for this system as it comes ashore into Florida first.

With the full moon and hitting at high tide, extremely dangerous storm surge is likely for much of the western Florida coastline.

As Idalia moves into the Atlantic, the trough over the Great Lakes will ease just enough to allow the core of the high pressure system to move on top of us by the weekend. Until we get there, highs from the upper 80s to the middle 90s will be common.

For the holiday weekend, we will have our hottest temperatures of the week in the upper 90s to around 100°. The humidity will still be decent which means the heat index will be near the air temperature.

Dry conditions under clear skies will be produced by this high pressure system. Winds turn breezy Friday and throughout the holiday weekend. A cold front approaches by the end of next Monday into the following Tuesday. This will eliminate some of the heat and open for a more unsettled stretch of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms through the end of next week.

Rainfall potential going forward looks pitiful. Kansas showcases rainfall potential through mid-September to range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, at most. Definitely not good news in the latter stages of corn and soybean crops this season.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman