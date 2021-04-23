Storm Track 3 Forecast: The weekend begins stormy then ends warm and windy

Sunshine popped through the clouds across western Kansas today where temperatures were able to rebound back into the 60s.

Clouds and rain held temperatures cooler across central Kansas this afternoon.

A few showers and storms look to drift into southcentral and southeastern Kansas tonight.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for northern Oklahoma into southcentral Kansas for areas mainly along and east of the Turnpike for an isolated strong to severe storm possible.

Our main concern would be thunderstorms capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail with a greater severe potential farther to our south into Oklahoma and Texas.

These storms could linger until shortly after midnight before they drift into southeastern Kansas and out of our area.

Once these storms clear, we are working in sunshine and a bigger warm up for the weekend.

Overnight lows will be back down into the 30s where the cooler air will be felt in areas that are able to clear out tonight, while rain and clouds will hold many in southcentral Kansas into the 40s.

Temperatures Saturday will be into the 60s and 70s before the 70s and 80s look likely by Sunday.

Winds will also ramp up and turn gusty by the second half of the weekend gusting at times over 35 mph.

The gusty winds and heat linger into Monday as our next storm system comes together. We will need to monitor heightened fire concerns this weekend.

Tuesday remains the day to watch for strong to severe storms.

As a dryline sets up across southwestern Kansas, it will provide a focus for afternoon thunderstorm development. Much of central into eastern Kansas remains in a favorable environment to support strong to severe thunderstorms.

At this time, all severe weather hazards look possible, but we will continue to fine tune the forecast as it comes into closer view through the weekend. Depending on how quickly this storm system exits the region Wednesday, we may still have more chances for rain and storms through midweek before a drier, more settled pattern takes hold to wrap up next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige