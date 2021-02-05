Storm Track 3 Forecast: The weekend cold blast is here to stay

The work week will end on a rather warm note in comparison to the weekend and next week. Highs this afternoon will warm to the 50s with several mid to high clouds and a light wind.

A cold front will swing down from up north and bring some very cold air behind it. The timing of this front will determine conditions for the rest of the weekend.

A slow progression will result in a warmer Saturday for our southern communities, but a quick movement means bitterly cold temperatures tomorrow. Along the front will also be the chance for snow showers. Accumulation looks to be small around a dusting to an inch with more impressive accumulation to the northeast.

The farther north and east you live, the more likely you are to receive closer to an inch to 3 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for those that are more likely to receive more than 2 inches. Travel conditions could be slick on Saturday morning.

The unpleasant cold that we get this weekend is here to stay. Next week will consistently stay in the teens and 20s with another chance for snow showers to start and end the week.

Accumulation looks to be light again on Monday through Tuesday morning. Another system will bring snow on Thursday and Friday.