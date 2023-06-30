A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM CDT Friday. Large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible this early this evening. Additional watches may be needed farther east into the overnight. Stay with KSN Storm Track 3, we will keep you advised.

The heat is slowly getting squashed as a boundary sitting across Kansas picks up steam and starts to move. A disturbance coming into play triggers scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Activity looks sparse through early evening. We will see an uptick in storms out of eastern Colorado after 7 PM.

Out west, all forms of severe weather are possible, including a tornado, although damaging winds and large hail have higher priority.

The atmosphere is super charged with moisture and could create flash flooding into the overnight. Areal Flood Warnings are in place for portions of northwest Kansas and most of our counties in southwest Nebraska through 10 AM Saturday.

This system will linger on Saturday with spotty showers and storms north of I-70 and along/East of the Turnpike.

One or two especially farther southeast could be severe with hail and high winds.

Temps will come down further. Highs will be around ten degrees cooler than what we have seen today.

Sunday looks like a gorgeous summer day. New storms will blossom in eastern Colorado by evening and track into western Kansas.

More storms will gear up on Monday on a hit or miss basis.

Temps next week look to remain near if not slightly above average.

Storm chances fall on Independence Day but our active pattern persists with mini disturbances traveling by enabling more rain at times for much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman