It was a messy morning across Oklahoma due to waves of heavy sleet. This skimmed our far southeast corner, including Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua counties with light accumulations of sleet and snow. Now we await the next round of wintry weather tonight as the next low pressure system moves out of the Rockies.

Wind chills in the neighborhood of -5 to -15 will linger through the overnight. Flurries and light snow will develop late tonight, closer to dawn. It will take time for the atmosphere to moisten.

This tracks to the northeast through Thursday morning and during the late afternoon, should exit to the northeast.

Accumulations will be light from a dusting to an inch or two. Wichita will be on the lower end from a dusting to a half inch. Many will not have any accumulation at all. Lows overnight in the single digits to below zero will only warm to the teens and 20s Thursday afternoon, staying below freezing and well below average.

High pressure works into the region Friday and once it tracks to the east, we will regain a southerly flow over the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s – many finally barely above freezing. Highs in the 40s return Saturday before a jump by Sunday. Highs to end the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s. With a lack of snowpack, temperatures should warm quickly.

Next week looks unseasonably warm to start. There is a front that flirts with us but looks to washout by the middle of the week. Models are coming into agreement for some rain by the end of next week with another system on deck the following weekend. That latter system may have a snow component to it. Both worthy of watching.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 10 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow and sleet. Hi: 21 Wind: NE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 5 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman