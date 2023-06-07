Today offered a brief break from the broken-record weather pattern we have been stuck in for the last week. A few sprinkles will be possible in southwest Kansas overnight while the rest of the region remains dry. Temperatures overnight will be mild.

Daily rainfall chances return as we move into Thursday. A boundary will slide into the Sunflower State and ignite a line of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain warm tomorrow ahead of the rain. Highs push into the 80s, with a few in northcentral Kansas flirting with the 90s.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move across the state come Friday evening. If you have any evening plans, bring the rain gear. We will watch for two waves of moisture across southcentral Kansas and along the Colorado/Kansas state line.

A few storms on Friday will try to cross the severe threshold. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for southwest Kansas. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main concerns with any storms that become severe.

Keep the umbrella close by this weekend. Rain chances will increase as another front track across the region from Saturday into Sunday. While we are not expecting a complete washout, there will be periods of widespread showers.

Storm chances stay in the forecast into the beginning of next week as our next boundary moves through the Plains. We will have a better handle on timing and impacts as we move close to the start of the workweek.

Temperatures take a slight hit as more rainfall moves in its weekend. We go from the upper 80s to the low 80s by Sunday and Monday. Highs will rebound back into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

We stay stuck in this rainy pattern until next week as daily storm chances linger.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll