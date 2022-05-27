Temperatures are on the climb as we enter into the holiday weekend. Temperatures to start the weekend will be climbing into the 90s and triple digits in many locations Saturday afternoon.

A disturbance to our west tonight may spark an isolated shower or storm in our far western counties. A spotty sprinkle remains possible across central Kansas overnight but clears to the east by Saturday morning.

Winds turn gusty through the overnight and much of Saturday. Winds gusting at times in excess of 40 MPH will be possible leading to heightened fire concerns, especially in areas seeing ongoing drought. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been posted for Saturday afternoon and evening. Do not be the spark this weekend.

Another isolated opportunity for storms remains possible Saturday afternoon across west-central Kansas. Our atmosphere does not look to be overly supportive of this activity Saturday but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out into the evening. Better chances rest across Oklahoma and Nebraska.

By Sunday, our next cold front starts to take shape. For far north-central Kansas and southwestern Nebraska, this front may help to pop up an isolated storm or two, some of which could be strong to severe.

This front makes forward progress on Memorial Day and by the afternoon and evening north-central into southwestern Kansas will need to stay weather aware as there is a heightened risk for severe storms to develop out ahead of the front.

A complex of storms looks to develop Monday night and linger into Tuesday bringing better rain and storm chances farther to the southeast. Rain and rumbles will linger for some through Thursday as cooler temperatures take over by the end of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige