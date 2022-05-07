The heat is building into the region. Where the air was drier today across southwestern Kansas, temperatures made it into the upper 90s. Winds have also turned gusty and will remain elevated through the overnight as an area of low pressure continues to deepen to the north.

This may spark an isolated shower or storm that hugs the Kansas/Nebraska state line through Sunday morning but the vast majority will miss out on this activity.

A Marginal Risk clips our southwestern Nebraska counties into this evening as an isolated storm could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Strongest storms are expected to stay north of the KSN viewing area.

Instead, we are turning up the heat through the second half of the weekend. Pool plans may be in the works for some tomorrow as the thermometer climbs into the 90s.

Winds will remain elevated out of the south. As drier air mixes in across western Kansas, this will keep high fire concerns across the region.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through Sunday with Fire Weather Watches in place for Monday.

Limited opportunities to find rain return Tuesday through the start of next weekend. Most of the daylight hours will remain dry into next week, but each late afternoon and evening, we will see the potential for additional showers and storms to develop across the state.

We will continue to keep an eye on activity as it comes into closer view. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday through Saturday with damaging wind gusts and hail being our primary concerns, but organized severe weather does not look likely at this time.

A front slides through the region late in the week which should help to drop temperatures a bit more by next weekend taking daytime highs out of the lower and middle 90s to the 70s and 80s next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige