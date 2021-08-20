Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty temperatures Friday before a front sparks more storms

Strong storms to the northwest that developed Thursday have lifted farther north into Nebraska. However, new storms have developed in Central Kansas. These are moving at a crawl to the east and may stick around through mid morning.

Conditions should turn drier by midday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will heat up into the 90s. Highs will not be as bad to the northwest with 80s expected. Portions of Central and Eastern Kansas will be under a Heat Advisory from 1pm to 7pm. Highs in the upper 90s will feel oppressive due to the humidity. Heat indices will reach 103 to 107.

As high temperatures peak we will need to stay weather aware. The front will likely spark some storms from Northern Oklahoma through Central Kansas. Storms could develop as early as 3pm.

Strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats we will need to watch for. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out to the north and east of Wichita, this includes portions of I-70 and I-35.

Storms will track to the east through the evening with some isolated rumbles lingering into the overnight.

An early shower or storm cannot be ruled out Saturday morning but most of the area will start the day dry. Morning temperatures will not be as warm as we start cooler in the 50s and 60s. The front will dip to the south which is where will have another chance of storms late in the day. Northern Kansas may not stay completely dry.

Storms will wane again during the overnight and into Sunday. As the front lifts back up to the north at the end of the weekend it could spark a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of our Northern and Western counties under a Marginal Risk of severe so isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Monday will be drier before mid-week storm chance as another front dips into the area. We will get a brief break from the heat Saturday but then temperatures turn up again by the end of the weekend. Highs will jump into the upper 90s and possibly triple digits.