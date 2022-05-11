Temperatures continue to feel more like July than early to mid May. The heat will struggle to relax until a stronger frontal boundary can sweep through the region Friday into Saturday. Expect daytime highs to once again rest into the 90s for many this afternoon with winds gusty out of the south.

Winds gusting at times in excess of 45 MPH will lead to heightened fire concerns across western Kansas through tonight. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place.

As we approach the peak heating for today late in the afternoon, a few showers and storms may start to develop across western Kansas. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being our primary concerns.

A Slight Risk has been painted across southwestern Kansas with a Marginal Risk extending farther to the north to account for the isolated severe potential.

We will repeat this story once again on Thursday. Gusty conditions will contribute to heightened fire concerns across western Kansas. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening.

A frontal boundary setting up to the west will provide some of the necessary ingredients for storms to develop across western into central Kansas Thursday.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. A Slight Risk has been painted across portions of northern and central Kansas. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will once again be our primary concerns.

As this boundary moves east on Friday it will paint the severe risk across central into eastern Kansas.

This boundary will not only keep a few isolated showers and storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but it will also provide some relief from the 90 degree heat. It will not be a significant drop in temperatures, but daytime highs through the weekend will fall into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like drier and unseasonably warm weather will continue into next week.

5/11/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige