Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty temperatures take over through the end of the week

Under abundant sunshine, temperatures will continue to soar into the afternoon. For some, daytime highs may be inching closer to record heat both today and Thursday.

Expect temperatures to rest into the mid and upper 90s to low 100s out to the west as drier air continues to filter in aiding in the boost in mercury in western Kansas.

A mainly clear sky will take over for much of the state tonight as temperatures dip back down into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front sits draped to our north.

This boundary will provide some daytime heat driven shower and thunderstorm development for northwestern Kansas later today, but it will be more that miss out on the rain than see it.

Sunshine makes a quick return again on Thursday which could put more record high temperatures in jeopardy.

Another round of isolated showers and non-severe thunderstorms looks likely again on Thursday for northwestern Kansas by the evening.

This pattern will continue through Friday until the boundary can force its way farther to the south to bring more organized chances for showers and storms back to the picture by the weekend. We will need to keep an eye out for a stronger storm or two possible Friday where damaging winds would be our primary concerns.

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere begins to loosen its grip over the central portions of the country which will allow rain chances and some cooler air to filter in this weekend into early next week.

Until then, the heat is here to stay. Be sure to be drinking plenty of water to keep your body hydrated, take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade, and find ways for you and your pets to stay cooler as the summertime heat settles in the next couple of days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige