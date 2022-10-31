Happy Halloween! We could not have asked for a better forecast for trick-or-treating this evening. Temperatures today will climb into the low 70s this afternoon and eventually fall back into the 60s and 50s by the time trick-or-treaters take over the streets.

Above-average temperatures will be the story across the state. Mostly sunny skies and winds switching to be out of the north will help us to heat up today.

We stay well toasty through the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the state. We will be feeling more like August for the first week of November. We eventually cool back down for the weekend with the arrival of our next cold front.

Winds pick up out of the south and will be on the strong side tomorrow and Wednesday. Strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions are a recipe for fire weather concerns. We have an elevated risk across western Kansas for tomorrow. Please, no outdoor burning this week.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning. This boundary will bring cooler temperatures back to the region and also much-needed rain chances.

As the cold front collides with the warm airmass that has developed over the Sunflower State, all the ingredients will be in place to see some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Pockets of heavy rainfall will accompany the cold front on Friday as it parks in central Kansas. Rain will be off and on for much of the day. Western Kansas will see temperatures dip but will not see as much rainfall as those farther east.

Storms follow us into Saturday, with southwest Kansas starting to see significant rainfall. As the low tracks off to the northeast, showers will follow. Skies clear out as we head into Sunday, with temperatures warming for the start of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll