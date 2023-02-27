After a stormy night, the skies have turned sunny today. The low-pressure system that brought all the rain is moving well off to our east this afternoon. High pressure to our northwest is in control today.

Strong northerly winds have taken over the state today. Wind will be breezy, with gusts over 30 MPH possible.

Despite the northerly flow, temperatures will soar this afternoon. Highs will be much warmer than yesterday, reaching the upper 60s across southcentral Kansas. We will all sit above average in the 50s and 60s across the region.

Warm and wind mean fire weather concerns today. Areas in far southwest Kansas saw less than a quarter of an inch yesterday and remain very dry. Fire Weather Watches are in place through 5 PM Tuesday. Please, no outdoor burning in these areas in the coming days.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the 20s and 30s overnight, with winds remaining out of the north.

We continue to see windy conditions through Tuesday, with gusts up to 30 MPH across the region.

Temperatures remain warm for the first half of the week but steadily fall as our next cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

This front will also bring the return of wintry weather to the forecast. There will be more snow than rain to the north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 68 Wind: E/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll