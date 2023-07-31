A few scattered showers are moving across northern Kansas this afternoon. As high pressure creates a heat bubble over the state, it also shoves moisture to the edge of its influence. Showers and storms will ride along the edge of this bubble through the rest of the day.

Excessive heat alerts are in place for most of the region this afternoon. Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings last through 9 PM Tuesday as temperatures remain warm. Heat indices will inch closer to 110 degrees for those under Heat Warnings in southcentral Kansas over the next two days.

Temperatures this afternoon soar to the triple digits across central Kansas. Those out west will be just shy of 100 degrees, but it will be a scorcher of a day nonetheless.

We fall into the 70s overnight, with winds remaining out of the south. It is going to be a beautiful night.

A few showers will be possible for the far northwestern corner of the region late tonight. The rest of the state will stay dry and warm with mostly clear skies.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for portions of Cheyenne and Dundy counties tonight. Storms in these areas could produce gusty winds and large hail.

More rainfall arrives late Tuesday as another wave of energy moves off the Rockies and across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive along the state line by 10 PM and continue to track east before falling apart in the morning.

Sizzling temperatures will be the trend for the next few days, but relief is in sight. We slide back into the low 90s on Friday as a cold front cuts across the region. By the weekend, highs will be comfortably in the upper 80s.

This cold front will also increase our rain chances. Scattered showers litter the forecast for the weekend and the beginning of next week as we see much-needed moisture return to the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 79 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll