Much warmer temperatures greet us as we head out this afternoon than we saw yesterday. Temperatures jump into the upper 50s for western Kansas and the low to mid-50s in central Kansas.

Winds have been strong out of the south, pulling in the warmer air and helping temperatures jump. It will be breezy at times today, with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Overnight temperatures will be cool but comfortable. We fall back into the mid to upper 30s across the state, with winds remaining strong out of the south.

Winds pick up significantly on Wednesday. Portions of central Kansas could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Fire weather concerns will be heightened tomorrow with strong winds and warm temperatures, so please avoid outdoor burning.

Temperatures skyrocket into the 70 across much of the region thanks to the continued inflow of warmer air. Moisture will also move into the Sunflower State, increasing cloud cover for Wednesday.

Our next cold front comes knocking on Thursday morning early. Showers will push into northwest Kansas first, with winds switching out of the north.

Moisture will march farther into the state by the late morning, bringing much-needed rainfall across the region. Snow will be possible for portions of northern and western Kansas as temperatures quickly drop behind the passing front.

Scattered showers remain south of the I-70 corridor by the evening, with strong northerly flow bringing much colder air to the region.

Snowfall will be limited due to how quickly this boundary will track through the state. The best chances for accumulation will be in far northern Kansas and southwest Kansas.

Temperatures stay well below freezing as we approach the beginning of next week, making for a cold first day of spring on Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 66 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll