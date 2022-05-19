Temperatures remain summer-like this afternoon as daytime highs climb into the 90s across the state.

A stronger south wind will not only help to pump in the heat but also contribute to heightened fire concerns this afternoon. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect until 9PM. Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible.

The latest Drought Monitor came out today and continues to show where Extreme and Exceptional Drought continue to impact the western half of the Sunflower State. Recent storm systems have not contributed much in the way of rainfall to this part of the state.

Winds will remain gusty into the overnight as a strong cold front sweeps through the state overnight. Winds gusting upwards of 50 MPH will be possible.

The front will pass through dry providing a noticeable drop in temperatures to the north Friday morning. Temperatures will take a more seasonable turn Friday afternoon with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

Moisture looks to filter in behind the front across northwestern Kansas Friday evening. A few storms remain possible along and east of the Turnpike. Any stronger storm could produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

A Marginal Risk remains highlighted for this area Friday.

A few flurries may try to mix in to the northwest early Saturday morning. Lingering clouds and isolated rain chances will hold temperatures to the 40s and 50s to start the day with highs only climbing into the 50s and 60s Saturday.

A gradual climb in temperatures to the 60s and 70s will return Sunday before our next chance for showers and storms builds Monday. We are not expecting severe weather with this round of activity. Temperatures will be gradually climbing to the 70s through the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige