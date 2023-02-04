Highs today soared well above our seasonal average. Those closest to the Oklahoma Stateline reached into the mid-60s this afternoon, while those in northern Kansas stayed in the 40s and 50s.

We fall back into the 20s tonight with winds out of the northwest. Mostly clear skies will make for an excellent opportunity to view the full moon.

Winds will begin to relax as we continue overnight. They were strong today, helping to usher in the warm air, with most seeing peak gusts of at least 20 MPH. Those in eastern Kansas experienced the strongest gusts of nearly 40 MPH in Arkansas City and Emporia.

Another toasty day is on deck for our Sunday. Highs will again climb into the low 60s across southern Kansas, with those in northcentral Kansas jumping to the 50s and northwest Kansas staying in the upper 40s.

Temperatures remain warm through the start of the workweek, but a cold front arrives late Monday that will shove us back down toward our seasonal average.

Our first boundary arrives late Monday and will bring the return of northerly flow to the region. We should miss out on any chance of moisture, but eastern Kansas will tap into a few showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

A much better shot for rain arrives at the beginning of the workweek. A wintry mix will track across most of central Kansas by the afternoon on Wednesday.

Another cold front will track across the region come Thursday, bringing the potential for light snowfall across most of the area and a reinforcing shot of cold air back to the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll