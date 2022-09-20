Summer is alive and well before a strong fall cold front arrives on Wednesday. Today many encountered record territory when it has come to the heat.

The cold front that is on deck for mid-week will slowly track to the south during the day. Clouds will overspread from west to east farther north. Rain showers will follow the farther north you live.

Temperatures will be greatly impacted as highs will be the hottest around the Wichita area before the front crosses our path. Those behind it will enjoy a change to the 60s and 70s for highs. Wichita will be in the upper 90s before the winds increase Wednesday night.

Wichita may also see a few sprinkles and light rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The farther south, you stand a lower chance for seeing measureable rain. The north definitely wins out with the moisture. Severe storm chances look low as this will be more of a steady and light rain under thicker cloud cover.

Friday another impulse tracks from west to east, but those near and north of I-70 will benefit the most from this moisture. Once again it will be a batch of light rain with some thunder thrown in for good measure.

Winds will drop behind the front and temperatures will try to warm briefly Saturday before the next cold front moves in over the weekend. Better chances for storms develop after dark Saturday into Sunday morning from southcentral into southeastern Kansas. Temperatures will cool off for Sunday and remain more fall-like into next week.

After Saturday night’s chance, looks like we will engage with a dry stretch into most of next week. At least temperatures will be easier to take!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 10-25



Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman