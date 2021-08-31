Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty trend with limited storm chances

While most of our skies are dry early this morning we will need to monitor a complex of storms that is moving from Iowa and Nebraska into Missouri. Some of these storms will move into Northeast Kansas.

While Stormcast has storms staying to our east all the way into the afternoon, they will try to sneak into Central Kansas. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk of severe weather for a handful of our counties to the east. Should a few storms make it into the area they could be capable of hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

We will bake again under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s.

There is another isolated storm chance to the north and west later in the afternoon and evening. Also, another storm complex may develop to our east tonight so we will need to keep an eye on our easternmost counties overnight and into Wednesday. Lows will be in the 60s to low 70s.

The chance of a storm or two skimming Central Kansas will linger into the afternoon and then attention will shift to the west Wednesday night as a disturbance approaches.

Any rain we are able to get will not cool us off much into Labor Day Weekend. Another front presses in and will cool off points north briefly into the 80s but areas farther south will still be toasty in the 90s.

As showers and storms continue to move in from the west Thursday, activity should stay to the north of Wichita but we will have monitor another isolated severe risk.

The upcoming holiday weekend will not be a washout but we will need to stay weather aware. The best chance of rain will be to the north.