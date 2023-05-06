After a muggy and warm start to our Saturday, the dry line will push through the Wichita area and lower the humidity factor this afternoon.

Still, with lots of sunshine and high pressure overhead, today will be an early taste of summer with highs in the 90s across southern Kansas.

Tonight, the muggy air will creep back into Wichita and that keeps our overnight temps warmer in the 60s. West of the dry line, lows dip to the lower 50s.

Another hot day is coming up for Sunday with highs reaching the mid-90s around Wichita.

The dry line will hover around the I-135 corridor tomorrow, and with a disturbance passing to the north, we might just get enough forcing to push a storm through the cap tomorrow. If any storms form along the dry line, they will likely become severe and pose an all-hazards threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. However, storm development is still looking unlikely, with rain chances no greater than about 10% tomorrow evening. A marginal risk is in effect east of I-135 in case any storms do manage to develop.

As we go into the coming week, our prospects of seeing some moisture look to improve somewhat as more upper level disturbances move our way amid no shortage of humid air.

There are still some disagreements in the models about when the highest rain potential will be and where it will be, but it is looking a bit more hopeful that most of Kansas will be able to pick up some more rain this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of thunderstorms. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 64 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.