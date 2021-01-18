Storm Track 3 Forecast: Today’s cold front will not keep us cool for long!

Our winds have switched as the cold front cruised south through Kansas today.

We are going to keep the clouds around into the overnight and into part of Tuesday, leading to cooler temperatures as that northerly flow pumps in the chill.

Highs Tuesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than today.

This drop won’t last long as milder days will quickly return Wednesday into Thursday.

Wednesday’s stronger wind gusts, dry and warm conditions could enhance our fire threat. Those winds will weaken on Thursday ahead of another cold front. This will set us back to the 30s and 40s Friday into Saturday.

Models are trending at taking Friday’s system farther south and it could rob us from any moisture.

Over the weekend, a more pronounced storm system could bring rain and snow to the region. Southwest Kansas may get dry slotted with central and eastern communities benefiting from more rain with snow well to the north.

This unsettled pattern may persist into early next week with another opportunity for rain and snow. The axis for the coldest temperatures may lock up to the northeast and not make it this far south. This will keep us battling mild vs. chillier days into next week that are not too extreme for this time of year for Kansas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman