A strong system is tracking through the region today. We are watching storm development in western Kansas ahead of a dryline. That line marks the humid air East and drier air West. Storms will keep popping ahead of this feature today.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of western Kansas and some of our southwest Nebraska counties through 7 PM Thursday.

A large chunk of Kansas into Oklahoma is circled in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for numerous severe storms.

All storm modes possible, including a few tornadoes that could be strong. Hail from golf ball to more than 2″ in diameter and damaging 60-70 MPH are also favorable to occur.

Storms began out west by the lunch hour and this wave keeps trucking to the east/northeast into tonight. Storms will approach the I-135 corridor, including Wichita through 8 PM.

Communities East of I-135 are then targeted for severe storms with the threat dropping by midnight.

The main storm threat on Friday should be in eastern Kansas into Missouri, just outside the KSN viewing area.

Another system dives through the south this weekend. Still looks like we might be able to gain some rain from this. Southern Kansas stands a better chance of benefitting.

Saturday there is a Marginal Risk for a storm or two to reach severe thresholds near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Sunday might be a better chance for rain to spread even farther north. This could carry over into Monday before departing.

Temperatures will warm East Friday, well into the 80s. Temps then cool to more seasonable standards over the weekend and into next week.

Could see another round of storms out west Tuesday night with more unsettled conditions through the region by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman