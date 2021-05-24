Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tornadoes reported with storms over Kansas

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a good portion of our counties out west until 9 PM CDT. This means that the atmosphere has all of the ingredients to produce a tornado along with several severe storms.

We have already seen several storms turn tornadic this evening out west through Wallace, Thomas and Logan counties.

This line of storms is slowly on the move.

The weather pattern in play is not budging. A front has stalled over western Kansas. Moisture keeps streaming our way from the Gulf of Mexico which will enhance our severe threat.

Western Kansas is highlighted in a heightened state for severe weather where all hazards are possible with an emphasis on large hail and damaging wind gusts. Still an isolated tornado is possible.

Overnight, what happens out west will track eastward and fall apart.

A shower or storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday, but most locations look to be quiet until later in the day where new storms form in southern Kansas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Anything that develops will track to the southeast away from our region, setting us up for a little more sunshine Wednesday.

Wednesday night we will watch approaching storms from the north that will track to the southeast.

This could pose a severe threat across northern Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning for high winds and hail.

A boundary sitting over southern Kansas will be the focus for yet another round of active weather Thursday evening that may include the Wichita area.

The boundary will allow new storms to form Friday out west. Additional rounds of rain will be possible over the holiday weekend. While it will not be a washout, weather conditions will be unsettled and could alter many outdoor plans.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman