The latest Drought Monitor came out today and tells the tale of continued drought. The worst is in the west as areas near and south of I-70 farther east trend even drier with this update. Not good news for the Sunflower State as no rain is expected to return to the region until early next week. More heat and plenty of sunshine will dry us out further over the weekend.

We are staying under the heat dome until changes arrive early next week.

Highs going into Friday will start to inch closer to 100-degrees. Counties farther north stand the greater chance of surpassing the century mark.

We keep cooking under sunshiny skies this weekend with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The next cold front approaches Monday night to the north.

Overnight a few storms are possible up north as this front tracks to the southwest. The front will take up residency Tuesday and spark additional showers and storms.

Not everybody will see the rain. Temperatures will start to come down but those ahead of this front will bake one last time Monday into Tuesday before enjoying a few days of relief. Highs behind the front will be in the 70s and 80s through Thursday before warming back up the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman