Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking next shower chance, temperatures slow to warm

Light to moderate showers tracked east through this afternoon. We have seen a general decline in activity for southern Kansas as the hours have gone by.

Temperatures are much cooler than what we typically expect for May. Overnight temperatures will range from the 20 to the 40s.

Tuesday we will only warm to the 40s and 50s which is well below average.

Attention will be to the northwest as another batch of rain gears up to travel east across the state later tonight. As temperatures cool, rain will mix with snow near and west of the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Showers will be possible Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

By the time of the Wind Surge home opener, there will be a few leftover sprinkles and showers. The trend will overall be drier.

The activity looks rather sparse and light with a higher likelihood of rain to the East of the Turnpike and to the northwest. A leftover sprinkle or shower is possible early Wednesday.

Thursday will be a break with a few more slivers of sunshine. Temperatures will also shoot up and feel more like May over the weekend. Dew points will also rise late in the weekend and into next week as winds increase. Friday into Saturday morning there is a chance for showers and storms. I cannot rule out a stronger storm or two capable of hail in southern Kansas. The front looks to hang close by, triggering more showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Active weather will remain in play early next week with additional rain chances.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman