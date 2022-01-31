A 4.5 magnitude earth quake occurred at 11:10 AM near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, about 7 miles from Medford, OK. The state shook for about 10 seconds here in Wichita.

Enjoy one more warm afternoon on Monday before temperatures begin to tank. We can expect high temperatures in the 50s to the northwest and 60s for the rest of the area. This is anywhere between 15 and 25 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunshine turns partly cloudy later in the day.

Tuesday begins dry, but our next storm system begins to take shape. Winter Storm Watches are in place starting late Tuesday and lasting through early Thursday.

Our highs will still be in the 40s across the state, so any precipitation that begins to fall in the afternoon and evening will begin as rain.

As a cold front begins to slide through, our temperatures drop quickly late Tuesday. This means our precipitation will begin to change over to snow. A little freezing rain is possible, but I think snow is the main type through Wednesday. Expect snow to become moderate to heavy at times through late Wednesday before this system tapers off. Generally, those south of I-70 should see the biggest impacts, but most of the state of Kansas should see at least some snow.

The heaviest band of snowfall is looking to set up across south central through eastern Kansas. From Wichita up to Kansas City, and down into the far southeast portion of Kansas near Missouri. As of right now, I would not be surprised if we see between 4 and 6 inches widespread through the state, with higher totals to the east. Of course this will be refined through Monday and Tuesday as the forecast shifts are noted. Regardless, Wednesday travel will be tricky, so hunker down if you can. I think some schools and churches will close.

Once this storm system moves out by Thursday morning, we are expecting temperatures to tank even more. Highs will struggle to climb out of the teens on Thursday, with nighttime lows near or below zero. Minor improvements are on the way by Friday and Saturday, but still staying below average for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears