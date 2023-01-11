Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first.

Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop.

We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will limit moisture farther south until the overnight.

A few rain showers will develop around the Wichita area before 10 PM. As temperatures cool, rain switches to snow as this fast mover of a system progresses eastward.

On average, most snowfall accumulations will be from a trace to an inch or two. There will be pockets up to 4″ of snow mainly around the I-70 corridor. Higher snowfall totals are not favored on this system due to how fast it is moving through and how warm the ground currently is across Kansas.

Winds are ramping up. Strongest will be in southwest Kansas.

High wind warnings are in effect. Gusts will exceed 50 MPH as winds wrap around this deepening low pressure system. The axis for strongest winds shifts into central and eastern Kansas tonight and through the first half of Thursday.

Increased fire concerns are top of mind in the southwest with Fire Weather Warnings in effect through this evening.

Temperatures will drop behind this feature to the 30s and 40s Thursday and Friday.

The warmth returns in the southwest first and spreads across the rest of the region this weekend. Winds will be gusty this weekend which will make being outdoors not as nice.

Next week will be an active one for storm systems. One on Monday looks to bring mainly rain and for locations from central into eastern Kansas.

Another is pegged for next Wednesday and another the following Friday. Temperatures look to support rain and snow depending on location within the region.

As for another Arctic blast, signs are pointing to a much colder shift for the last week in January. Highs later this month might struggle to reach the freezing mark. We will keep an eye on it.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: NE/NW 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman