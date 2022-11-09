The Kansas wind machine is cranking today! Gusts from 35 to 60 MPH are possible. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will remain in effect through early evening.

This strong southerly flow has also brought about an unseasonable warmth.

Enjoy this while it lasts because the next cold front is knocking on our door. Just outside the KSN viewing area to the northwest, temperatures are dropping.

The cold front will enter the northeast overnight. It will spark a thin line of showers and thunderstorms.

Hail and gusty winds are possible as this tracks eastward into Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a small area of northern Kansas into southern Nebraska under a Marginal Risk where a storm may make a run to reach severe thresholds as this line forms.

Most communities will have the warmest temps of the day in the morning before falling as the front tracks from west to east. The morning temperature in Wichita will be in the 60s before dropping into the 50s into the afternoon.

Winds will remain strong and gust from 35 to more than 45 MPH. As the front gets farther away from us to the east, winds will relax but that will take some time. The front will linger longer for our far southeast counties Thursday evening.

This is where we will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development. The higher chances for severe weather will be from Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua and Lyon counties before favoring areas near and east of the Kansas/Missouri state line. The highest chances for severe weather reside farther northeast by Thursday evening.

Temperatures will crash behind this front. It will be a taste of winter with highs Friday and over the weekend in the 40s. Lows will become bitter in the teens and 20s.

We have our next storm system on the horizon next Monday. Timing during the day will be important because areas farther east stand a better shot for a mixture of rain and snow whereas spots out west will see all snow.

We will continue to fine tune the forecast as this system comes into better focus as light accumulations of snow are not off the table.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman