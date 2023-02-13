Mild temperatures for Victory Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s across the Sunflower State. Cloud cover will gradually increase today as our next storm system inches closer to the region.

Showers arrive late tonight, pushing across the Oklahoma/Kansas state line after 9 PM.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s overnight, with widespread rain lingering well into the morning.

Heavy rain will move through the eastern half of the state for the morning commute on Tuesday. Wrap-around moisture will bring more showers to western Kansas, adding to the much-needed rainfall totals.

A few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in northeast Kansas during the morning and afternoon.

Strong winds will be the case across much of the state, with gusts from 30-40 MPH at times.

Wind Advisories are in place for Elk and Chataqua counties until 6 PM on Tuesday.

Our second round of moisture arrives Tuesday night. Snow will push across western Kansas by Wednesday morning, causing delays in your morning commute.

Flurries will spread east into the afternoon, blanketing much of the region in snowfall.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of western Kansas from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. This event will likely impact travel. Snow-covered roads and blowing snow will make for a difficult commute Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow could accumulate outside the Winter Storm Watch and into the Wichita Metro. It will linger Wednesday night but should move out by early Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: S/W 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll