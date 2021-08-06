Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking weekend storm chances, heat continues to build

It was another warm one today across the region as temperatures quickly climbed back into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Winds have also been more elevated throughout the afternoon, gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph. This has prompted Fire Weather Warnings for northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska through 8PM CDT this evening.

Relief in the form of rain returns for some to the northwest as an area of low pressure drifts through northern Nebraska and southern South Dakota.

Scattered rain and storms will impact western Kansas tonight leaving spotty showers and a few isolated rumbles possible through the overnight from southwestern Kansas to the northeastern corner of the state.

While a severe concern cannot be ruled out tonight, activity would remain very isolated across southwest Nebraska and northwestern Kansas.

Temperatures tonight will dip down into the 60s and 70s with breezy south winds still in place.

Saturday sees the return of the heat. Locations only finding brief relief if temperatures are slowed due to morning clouds and afternoon shower and storm chances. With breaks to sunshine throughout the day, daytime highs for many will return to the 90s if not lower 100s.

The boundary that sparks storm chances Friday night slowly slides to the east throughout the day on Saturday.

Daytime heating will help to spark renewed showers and storms ahead of this boundary with the main impact being across central into eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon and evening.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for most of central Kansas Saturday as isolated showers and storms could become strong to severe capable of damaging winds and large hail.

The storms will slide east of the KSN viewing area Saturday night and leave behind the heat and humidity as we wrap up the weekend and start the new work week.

Winds will continue to remain breezy as our pattern stays active through early next week. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s, with any relief coming in the form of rain and storm chances mainly in the evening and overnight. We will continue to monitor each chance for rain through the next week, but the elevated temperatures will likely continue to do a number on our drought conditions through the week ahead.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige