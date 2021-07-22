Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trading in smoky skies for warming temperatures, little in the way of rain chances

Here comes the heat and soon the humidity will catch up! Temperatures today returned to the 90s for most cities across our great state.

The sky is once again taking on a milky appearance, a sign that wildfire smoke is alive and well in the atmosphere above us.

Large fires continue to burn out to the west as high pressure directs the flow of the smoke into the Sunflower State from the northeast.

Those who are most sensitive will need to continue to take precautions and avoid the smoke as much as possible. Air quality will continue to range between good and moderate tonight.

Temperatures are heading for the 60s and 70s overnight as a mainly clear sky remains in place.

We will see more of the heat build back into the region Friday afternoon as plenty of sunshine takes over once again. Winds will also be breezy out of the south with some gusts in excess of 35 MPH possible.

As the humidity builds Friday, we may see a storm that will trigger in the heat of the day to the southeast of Wichita. After sunset, any activity will wane.

Over the weekend, a boundary approaches northern Kansas. This may spark a stray shower or storm near and north of I-70 Saturday evening.

Sunday night looks to offer up a better chance of moisture especially north which will sag to the south into the southern half of the region by Monday morning.

While we cannot rule out a shower or storm Tuesday, the active storm track will arc around us to the north and west where the better chances for rain will favor.

The Dog Days of Summer are here, and we will keep with highs in the middle to upper 90s over the weekend and into next week. Triple digits will also be sprinkled in farther north and west. Dew points in the upper 60s will also be common, adding to the steam and uncomfortable nature of the atmosphere through next week as well for central and eastern Kansas. The humidity will be lower farther west, but it will still be toasty.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman