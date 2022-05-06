Happy Friday! Well we had a good deal of moisture over the last few days. Some even received a bit too much. We have flood warnings in effect, some like the one in Lyon county will last until Sunday morning. Avoid flooded roadways. Areas around the Cottonwood, Walnut and Whitewater Rivers are dangerous.

Central and eastern Kansas have a thick cloud deck locked into place today. This is going to keep those locations a bit cooler. Expect 70s with some 80s out west where they can get a bit more sunshine. Winds will be relatively light.

This warming trend sky rockets us into the weekend. Most of us are looking at highs in the 80s for Saturday, but some could even reach that 90 degree mark on Sunday. Those in central and eastern Kansas will feel much more humid than those out west. We can expect dewpoints into the 60s and possible even 70s.

This hot trend is going to linger into next week as well. Most of us will experience above average temperatures into next weekend. Keep in mind our average high for Wichita at this time of year is only 74 degrees.

Even our extended 8 to 14 day outlook is favoring warmer than average air to lock in place.

With the heat and humidity comes a few slim storm chances. Right now, it does not look like a total washout like we have seen lately. A few spotty storm chances will linger near the Kansas/Nebraska state line on Saturday evening, but I do not expect much. It is Tuesday through Thursday next week that looks a bit unsettled, but we have to still iron out some details before we get there. Enjoy a rather quiet and warm weekend!

5/6/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears