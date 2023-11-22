We started with sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s across all of Kansas this morning but sunshine and winds turning around to the southwest will warm us pretty nicely this afternoon into the mid to upper 50s central to well into the 60s in western Kansas this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s with freezes likely for most.

Thanksgiving will see the arctic front begin to advance across Kansas, with temperatures turning colder in northwest Kansas first. Ahead of the front, highs reach the 50s again.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, with winds turning to the northeast by the end of the day. Once the wind direction changes, things will begin to turn chilly as Arctic Air enters the central Plains from the North. As a weak wave pushes in on Friday, the best likelyhood for accumulating snow looks to be across northwest Kansas.

The snow will spread through southwest Kansas and into North Central Kansas Friday night.

A much stronger storm system will push into the central plains on Saturday and Saturday night bring accumulating snow chances across most of southwest Nebraska, Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Still a little too early to make a call on snowfall totals but there should be slippery travel in most of the region Saturday and Saturday night.

You might want to consider moving that trip back home to Sunday as things should become quieter for the second half of the weekend. After this system wraps up, temperatures will be sluggish to recover as north winds keep the chilly air coming for several days into next week.

There is a slight chance of another system trying to come together by next Tuesday, although this will have less moisture to work with and it appears unlikely to be impactful. Stay warm, and stick with KSN for updates on this upcoming winter weather threat!

11/22/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 25 Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 37 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston