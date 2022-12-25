Merry Christmas! After a bitter beginning, temperatures warmed more than we have seen the last few days since the start of our most recent Arctic blast.

Warmer days are ahead, but overnight we have a fast moving disturbance that will have some moisture to work with primarily in the form of freezing rain and light snow.

Accumulations will be light but still could cause travel troubles. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect where the greatest travel impacts are expected through Monday morning.

This system is appearing for points near the Kansas/Nebraska state line first this evening. Temps will be dropping below freezing, however, temps aloft are above that mark. This means what falls will melt and then refreeze on the surface.

Amounts are not that high, only a few hundredths of an inch, but still capable of producing a light glaze that could cause slick travel. Some snow will also try to form in this wintry mix. This event happens earlier in the overnight before quickly tracking away from our viewing area.

Any travel overnight farther north and east should use caution and watch roads closely. This is the preliminary strike from this system.

Temperatures will then fall from central and eastern Kansas throughout Monday whereas points closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line will be virtually untouched and milder.

Winds will increase for a few hours as this front travels through the area with gusts from 30-40.

Wind chills farther east Monday night will be below zero. By Tuesday, the pendulum shifts warmer and winds ramp up. Seeing communities out west in the 60s will happen and carry over into Wednesday. Places like Wichita and other towns from central and eastern Kansas will gradually warm from the 40s to the 50s by midweek. Thursday also looks mild compared to recent standards before our next storm system organizes Friday. Temps will be warm to promote rain, but spots to the northwest could see snow mix in as colder temps catch up.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 25 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 30 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 43 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman