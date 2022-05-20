The cold front has arrived, and winds have been gusty to usher in some cooler temperatures today.

We are waiting on an upper-level piece of energy to swing through this evening. This will add some chances for storms to the southeast and a cold rain to the northwest. Due to this activity being behind the front, we are not expecting numerous severe storms. Any storm that gains a bit more height in our atmosphere could produce small hail in the strongest storms.

As showers and storms hug areas east of the Turnpike this evening, temperatures will come crashing down across northern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska. We will see temperatures ranging from the 30s to the northwest to the 50s farther south and east by Saturday morning.

Frost Advisories are in effect until 11 AM CDT/10 AM MDT for western Kansas where temperatures will be cold enough overnight for frost to damage or kill sensitive plants. Be sure to protect any plants before heading to bed tonight.

What starts out as a cold rain could quickly turn into a rain/snow mix. We are not expecting much in the way of accumulation if anything at all.

The clouds will stick around Saturday as will rain chances across western Kansas. Daytime highs will only climb into the 40s and 50s for most through the afternoon.

This cooler trend of temperatures will linger through the weekend and into next week. Highs into the 60s and 70s look likely.

We stay dry Sunday afternoon before our next round of activity moves in Sunday night lingering into early next week. Scattered rounds of rain and isolated storms will impact the Sunflower State Monday and Tuesday. The timing of how quickly this complex of energy exits the region will be something to monitor through the weekend. The severe risk looks low at this time. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige