Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending cooler, more active this week

It is a cold start. Temperatures are dropping below the freezing line out west. The northerly wind, stronger in the east, is giving an extra chill to the air.

Highs today will only warm to the mid 60s. This is about average for this time of year, but it will feel cooler in comparison to the recent warm temperatures and the added bonus of a northerly breeze.

The wind will be stronger at times, sustained around 10-25 mph with even stronger gusts near 35 mph.

The passing system that brought rain yesterday, could have a lingering shower or two left in it.

This will clear out by mid morning. Clouds clear through the day as well and sunshine is expected all through the afternoon.

Warmer tomorrow with sunshine and a brief push of southerly flow before another front passes through.

This will increase cloud cover Sunday night and bring a brief shower.

Temperatures are cooler for the rest of the work week. They will be right at average or below. The end of the work week becomes increasingly active with a chance for showers and storms almost everyday. The intrusion of cold air means that spring snow is not off the table either.