Winds out of the northeast are keeping us a bit on the cooler side today. Most of us range in the 20s to 40s this morning and will likely only climb to the 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Saturday. Winds will be strong between 10 and 25 mph, especially this morning. They should relax a bit later on this evening.

A spotty shower is possible across southeast Kansas through Saturday morning, but we will see an uptick in showers for the start of Easter Sunday. I am NOT expecting a washout for Easter, do not worry, but we might have to dodge a light shower or two in the morning. Keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy for your egg hunt. The afternoon looks dry.

Highs on Easter will struggle across central and eastern Kansas with most of us only in the 50s. However, the western part of the state will enjoy a good deal of sunshine with highs into the lower 70s. Western Kansas is the place to be tomorrow!

If you are not a fan of the cooler spring weather, we have some warmer temperatures on the way. We have to struggle through some 50s and lower 60s over the next few days first, before warmer air sets in later in the week.

Our next chance for some thunderstorms comes on Tuesday. A warm front lifts through the area and could spark up some showers and storms. Right now it does not look like severe weather is a main concern. We will keep and eye on this system. It could linger into Wednesday, but Tuesday’s shot looks a bit more impressive.

4/16/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a spotty shower. Hi: 60 Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (AM). Hi: 58 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears