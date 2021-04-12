Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending cooler with more clouds

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s today. Showers and storms will be kept to the south and east of Kansas. The more impactful weather condition will be the breezy northerly wind sustained between 10-20 mph with even stronger gusts. This intrusion of cooler air will also keep temperatures right at or below normal and the northerly chill will mean that a jacket is required for most of the day. Hit and miss showers are likely tomorrow and Wednesday. A more impressive system tracks east on Thursday into Friday. Rain and snow are likely out west, with only rain in the east. Accumulation for snowfall is possible on grassy areas, but it will melt quickly thanks to warmer ground temperatures and afternoon highs above the freezing mark. Our central communities will see rainfall totals between .5” to 1” for the week. Dry air by the weekend will put a pause on the active weather pattern and result in more sunshine.