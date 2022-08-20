Watch for a few spotty showers and storms early Saturday morning across far southern Kansas.

We will keep the slim chance for the activity to linger through midday, but no reason to cancel those outdoor plans. This activity will be more miss than hit. Those to the north will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs on Saturday will be closer to average for this time of year. It will be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in south central Kansas. Humidity levels should stay a little lower.

Sunday rain chances are low as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will remain in place. Expect pleasant temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s. Most of our rain stays to the south across Oklahoma.

This stretch of near-average temperatures will ride with us through the upcoming week. Good news, there are not any signs of intense heat in the near future!

8/20/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears