Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending towards a drier holiday weekend, few storm chances

After a very soggy past week, we look to mostly dry out for the upcoming holiday weekend. As that stalled out front pushes south, we are left with mostly sunny skies and a few cumulus clouds out there for Friday.

Below average temperatures stick around for Friday afternoon ranging from the 70s to mid 80s. Those out west will be on the cooler end. Dew points should stay on the lower end meaning our humidity levels will be comfortable. A stray shower or storm is possible during peak heating this afternoon but I am not expecting much from it.

Turning our attention to the holiday weekend, we can expect a mostly dry stretch with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity levels are all expected as many people head outdoors for the weekend. A few clouds will move through from time to time.

We will watch a few slim thunderstorm chances, especially for parts of Western Kansas. A wave of storms could push out of Colorado Saturday night into Sunday morning but should die off in time for the Fourth of July on Sunday.

I think most of the area should stay dry on Sunday as of now, but we could see a pop-up storm or two for the holiday.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Warren Sears