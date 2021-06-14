Storm Track 3 Forecast: Trending towards the triple digits, late week relief

The heat is on! Expect low to mid 90s again on Tuesday. Our next heat wave is in the process of ramping up where high temperatures will be above 100 by mid-week. The next cold front will not arrive until just before the weekend, effectively dropping our highs to a more reasonable level.

Dewpoints today are in the lower 60s which is not terrible for June at all.

With so much heat higher up in the atmosphere, it will be difficult for us to see any storms until after dark. Our northwest corner may see a few showers and thunderstorms moving out of Eastern Colorado and then weaken into the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has far NW Kansas in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The greatest threat would be hail and damaging wind. Storms should weaken as they push farther south.

Storms are more likely with the frontal push Thursday night into Friday and potentially part of the weekend. We will need to watch for severe storms.

Temperatures will take a dip into the 80s which will be refreshing after what could be a couple of days in the triple digits with Wichita getting close to that threshold. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel like it!

Next week, another cold front comes through early on keeping our temperatures below average. We will also see an increase in showers and thunderstorms across the state.