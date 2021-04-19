Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tricky travel due to snow and freezing temperatures tonight into Tuesday

Temperatures were spring-like for some before the cold front came crashing through the state today.

We have already started to see snow developing near the Nebraska/Kansas state line this evening.

Moisture remains delayed behind the front. A rain/snow mix will develop in western Kansas this evening spreading eastward Tuesday morning.

As temperatures drop after sunset, rain initially transitions to mostly all snow. A heavier band of snow looks to setup across northcentral into northeastern Kansas overnight which will lead to locally higher snowfall totals.

Initially, accumulations will be confined to elevated and grassy surfaces, but areas that have been locked in under the coldest temperatures today will see some of the snowfall stick to roadways. This will lead to some tricky travel first thing Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of the state for this reason. Accumulations will trend lower the father south you go across Kansas.

This will be a quick moving system that will depart to the east first thing Tuesday morning as sunshine mixes with a few clouds throughout tomorrow afternoon.

A few isolated rain/snow showers will be possible late in the day on Tuesday across northern Kansas.

As the snow clears west to east overnight, clouds will begin to break apart in western Kansas which signals a significant drop in temperatures by Tuesday morning. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s across the state.

Freeze Watches and Warnings are in place for Kansas and Oklahoma tonight and will be extended into Wednesday morning as temperatures return to the 20s and 30s once again.

Expect a cooler afternoon Tuesday, and any snow that sticks will be quick to melt under any areas of sunshine. Given the snowmelt and brisk northerly wind, temperatures will be confined to the 40s tomorrow afternoon.

A brief break on Wednesday as temperatures slowly start to rebound before another round of rain passes through.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Thursday and Friday as our next storm system approaches. By the weekend high pressure starts to build in and allows us to dry out and warm up.

Sunshine makes a return by Sunday which helps to boost temperatures back into the 70s to wrap up the weekend. High pressure looks to build in and bring us back to more spring-like weather into early next week as the 80s make a return to the forecast.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige