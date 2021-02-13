Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tricky travel possible this weekend as snow system moves across Kansas

After some breaks to sunshine earlier in the day on Saturday, clouds are increasing overnight and bringing with it the potential for snow as our next weather system inches closer.

The event will start in western Kansas Saturday evening spreading eastward overnight.

Many in the state will wake up to snowfall on Sunday morning, and we will see dry air starting to mix in throughout the day on Sunday to eat away at the snow across the region as the system moves eastward throughout the day.

A little snow looks to linger across central and eastern Kansas by Monday morning before the event wraps up.

Heavier snow bands will set up that will tip some to the higher end of the range versus the lower end. Lower snowfall to the northeast, and locally higher amounts of 4″ to 8″ or more in some spots will be possible across western and southern Kansas. This will be a light, powdery snow that will be quick to blow around in winds 15-30 mph which will lead to reduced visibility on area roadways as well as concerns with blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures will also be dangerously cold. Daytime highs through Monday will struggle to make it to even 5° and the overnight lows will be pushing an air temperature as cold as -10°.

Wind Chill Warnings and Watches are in effect to account for wind chill values -15° to -30°.

Snowpack, and how much we see accumulate through Monday, will be the real telling story on the other side of the weekend as to how warm we will get by the end of next week. Higher snowfall totals will lead to a cooler and likely a sub-32° wrap up to the work week. Less snowfall will be quicker to melt and may bring in a few temperatures closer to the 30s and 40s by next weekend.

Another quick moving wintry system looks to come through midweek that may bring another round of accumulating snowfall to portions of the state.

However, we need to get through this arctic, snowy blast of winter first before those details become more resolved.