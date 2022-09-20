Are you sick of the heat yet? Temperatures today are expected to hit the triple digits, making this the third day in a row that Wichita has hit 100 degrees.

A cold front is tracking into the Sunflower State this evening and will work to push temperatures back towards our seasonal average. As the front approaches, cloud cover will increase across northern Kansas.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast by Wednesday, with showers closer to the Nebraska/Kansas state line. We could see a few storms closer to the I-70 corridor by the evening. Severe weather is not expected with these storms.

Showers and thunderstorms follow us on Thursday, again for the state’s northern half. Showers will reach closer to I-70. Pockets of heavy rain will be mixed in with these storms, but they will be scattered in nature.

We enter into a temperature roller coaster for the rest of the week. Temperatures retreat by 30 degrees on Thursday into the upper 70s but creep back towards the 90s as we dry out this weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll