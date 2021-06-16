Storm Track 3 Forecast: Triple digit heat lingers through the end of the week

Widespread 90° and 100° temperature readings were common across Kansas today with some locations coming very close to record heat.

One thing that has been working in our favor is that dewpoints keep mixing out in the afternoons, which is making this more of a dry heat compared to the air you can wear. Dewpoints were higher closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line in the middle to upper 60s which is still not oppressive.

A stalled out front sits to our northwest which has helped to spark afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Later this evening and through Thursday morning, a stray shower or storm may try to bubble up across northeastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas but will not survive long if one can form at all.

Most stay dry through the overnight as temperatures drop back down into the 60s and 70s overnight.

The heat will be reinforced Thursday into Friday with the triple digits nudging farther east to include Wichita.

Several locations will be close to record high temperatures once again tomorrow.

Dewpoints look higher along the frontal boundary to the north and in eastern Kansas. A Heat Advisory is in effect from late Thursday morning through 7PM Thursday night. Our moisture content could be a lot worse and we remember how it was last week! If there is a silver lining with this heat, it is the lower levels of humidity. We still need to take our heat safety precautions – stay cool and hydrate!

The approaching cold front wants to lag just to our north. This will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

We will need to keep an eye out for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be our primary concern along with smaller hail for portions of northeastern Kansas.

At this time, Wichita may not be able to partake in any moisture until the end of the weekend. This means we will remain the hottest ahead of the front as the 90s continue with a few hitting the century mark to the west. Temperatures look to come down early next week in the 80s, but briefly. The heat will then build back again next Tuesday into Wednesday from west to east.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman