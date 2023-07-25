Toasty temps with plenty of humidity are streaming into the Sunflower State. This will continue to be the norm this week.

Multiple days of reaching 100° is on the table for many communities. Temps might back off some this weekend, but not by much. We may have to wait for a more pronounced shift in this dominating area of high pressure to the southwest to knock the heat back next week.

This evening I anticipate a batch of scattered showers and storms to form to the northwest.

One or two could become severe with damaging winds and hail. This wave will travel through and might keep a few showers going farther east into the overnight and early Wednesday.

Cannot rule out a shower or rumble around Wichita Wednesday, but the chance is slim and spotty.

Temperatures in the upper 90s to the triple digits will plague the Plains through week’s end. The humidity levels will vary each day, but most heat indices will stay in the neighborhood of 103 to 107 degrees.

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday evening beginning out west first and arcing around our viewing area.

This being summer and having enough instability with moisture in place, a few could become severe.

This pattern of storms late day to the northwest will also become more of the norm due to weak disturbances traveling by until the ring of fire drops south next week creating better chances for more of us.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman